Man killed in stabbing attack near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a stabbing attack outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department got a call around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a cutting victim in the 800 block of Alameda Street, according to LAPD Officer Natalie Downs.

A man, approximately 40 years old, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Downs, who offered no further details about the victim.

Advertisement

LAPD transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect information was available Wednesday. The case is being investigated as a possible homicide.