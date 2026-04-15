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Man killed in stabbing attack near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles Union Station West.
Los Angeles Union Station West.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a stabbing attack outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department got a call around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a cutting victim in the 800 block of Alameda Street, according to LAPD Officer Natalie Downs.

A man, approximately 40 years old, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Downs, who offered no further details about the victim.

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LAPD transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect information was available Wednesday. The case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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