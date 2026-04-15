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California

Brush fire in Riverside County triggers evacuations, damages at least one home

Paul Rojas hoses down his vehicle as a helicopter drops water
Resident Paul Rojas hoses down his vehicle as a Cal Fire helicopter drops water on the Yearling fire in Jurupa Valley.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • The Yearling fire commenced at the 8500 block of Yearling Way in the Jurupa Valley community of Pedley on Wednesday around 4 p.m.
  • The fire grew to about 34 acres in about an hour.
  • It was 25% contained as of 7 p.m.

A vegetation fire that ignited in Riverside County on Wednesday afternoon damaged at least one home and triggered evacuations in Jurupa Valley.

The Yearling fire was reported in the 8500 block of Yearling Way in Pedley around 4 p.m. and grew to about 34 acres in about an hour. The fire was 25% contained as of 7 p.m.

Riverside County Fire Capt. John Clingingsmith Jr. said 110 fire personnel were battling the blaze, using 30 engines, four hand crews, two dozers and one water tender truck.

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A Riverside County firefighter maneuvers his hose on a burned hillside behind a damaged home
A Riverside County firefighter maneuvers his hose on a burned hillside behind a damaged home to put out hotspots from the Yearling fire on April 15, 2026 in Jurupa Valley, CA.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Two people were taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation and a third was treated at the scene. No structures have been destroyed, but one resident told The Times that his home was damaged in the fire.

The area from Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road east to Stone Avenue toward Stone Elementary School and south to Paisano Way and Limonita Avenue is under mandatory evacuation orders.

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The cause of the fire is under investigation, Clingingsmith said.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said a person was detained in connection with the fire but was released after investigators determined they were not involved.

Jurupa Valley resident Paul Rojas said his home was damaged but is still standing thanks to fast-acting work from fire personnel and friends.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: A woman evacuates her house while the Riverside County Fire Department monitors the Springs Fire along Ryder Way in the Rancho Belago housing development on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Moreno Valley, California. Cal Fire Riverside County officials are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire that broke out Friday in an area east of Moreno Valley. The Springs Fire was first reported at approximately 10:59 a.m. in the 15900 block of Gilman Springs Rd.and has burned over 1,000 acres and is 0% contained, as of 1 p.m., Cal Fire said. (Gary Coronado / For The Los Angeles Times)

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“It was Cal Fire, Corona Fire and my three neighbors who fought the fire with our hoses,” said Rojas, who has lived in the area for over a decade.

Rojas was returning home around 4:30 p.m. after picking up his daughters from their schools when he noticed parts of his home and property were on fire.

Although he saved his home and work studio, he said he lost a power washer, an emergency backup generator, a water tank and a log splitter gifted by his father, who died in 2017.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: The Riverside County Fire Department monitors the Springs Fire along Ryder Way in the Rancho Belago housing development on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Moreno Valley, California. Cal Fire Riverside County officials are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire that broke out Friday in an area east of Moreno Valley. The Springs Fire was first reported at approximately 10:59 a.m. in the 15900 block of Gilman Springs Rd.and has burned over 1,000 acres and is 0% contained, as of 1 p.m., Cal Fire said. (Gary Coronado / For The Los Angeles Times)

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The Riverside County Springs fire, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds up to 50 mph on Friday, did not grow overnight.

He said he ran to save a trailer that was ablaze and even caught fire himself before firefighters doused him and the vehicle.

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Rojas said he also saved his vintage 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

“We went through seven fire extinguishers but we saved the car, which was on a lift,” he said. “My fence was damaged too, but I was able to stay and fight the fires thanks to a respirator I had.”

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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