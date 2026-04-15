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Police responding to reports of shooting near Sepulveda Middle School

Sepulveda Middle School, from Google Street View.
(Google Street View)
Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Howard Blume and Andrew J. Campa

Los Angeles school police and LAPD officers are responding to a reports of a shooting near Sepulveda Middle School in the San Fernando Valley.

“We are currently gathering details on this incident,” said school police spokesman Jorge Herrera. “We can confirm the shooting occurred off campus adjacent to Sepulveda Middle School.”

It is not immediately known if the victim is a student. The seriousness of the injury or injuries is also not known, but a school-police source told The Times that an officer was applying a tourniquet to a victim and that an ambulance was called.

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The LAPD confirmed that its officers responded to an emergency call at 3:08 p.m. They also verified that there was a victim, but did not know or did not release information about the nature of injuries or what type of incident occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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