Police responding to reports of shooting near Sepulveda Middle School

Los Angeles school police and LAPD officers are responding to a reports of a shooting near Sepulveda Middle School in the San Fernando Valley.

“We are currently gathering details on this incident,” said school police spokesman Jorge Herrera. “We can confirm the shooting occurred off campus adjacent to Sepulveda Middle School.”

It is not immediately known if the victim is a student. The seriousness of the injury or injuries is also not known, but a school-police source told The Times that an officer was applying a tourniquet to a victim and that an ambulance was called.

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The LAPD confirmed that its officers responded to an emergency call at 3:08 p.m. They also verified that there was a victim, but did not know or did not release information about the nature of injuries or what type of incident occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.