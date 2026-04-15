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Two people shot in West Hollywood in the last week, sheriff’s officials say

File photo of a Los Angeles Sheriff Deputy patroling past the West Hollywood City Hall.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
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A man was shot in West Hollywood on Tuesday, the second shooting in the city over the past week.

The shooting took place shortly after noon in the 7900 block of Norton Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, the release said.

The man was out for a walk with his wife and baby when he was shot in his legs, according to ABC7. Investigators aren’t sure whether he was targeted, the outlet reported.

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The shooting came five days after a woman was shot twice while standing on her balcony in the 1000 block of Vista Street. That woman was also hospitalized in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A preliminary investigation revealed at least five rounds were fired and detectives identified a vehicle of interest, according to authorities.

It’s unclear whether investigators are looking into whether the two shootings may be connected. No arrest had been reported in either incident as of Wednesday.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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