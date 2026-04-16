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Driver wounded in shooting on 105 Freeway, prompting extended closure of eastbound lanes

Reports of highway violence have traffic at a standstill on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Vermont in South Los Angeles
A shooting closed down the eastbound 105 Freeway at Vermont in South Los Angeles on Thursday.
(KTLA)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • The California Highway Patrol shut down parts of the 105 Freeway on Thursday afternoon as the department investigated a shooting.
  • An unresponsive driver was found slumped over in his seat.

A shooting that wounded a driver on the 105 Freeway on Thursday afternoon triggered an hours-long roadway closure that snarled traffic for miles in Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call at 1:45 p.m. reporting an unresponsive driver slumped over in the seat of a black Toyota Camry. Officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle in the carpool lane on the eastbound portion of the freeway west of Vermont Avenue, authorities said.

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The right rear window of his car was shattered, according to the CHP.

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Investigators are searching for a suspect and suspect vehicle. No weapons have been recovered and it is not clear what triggered the violence.

The shooting prompted the closure of all lanes on the eastbound 105 Freeway west of Vermont Avenue. It is not clear when the stretch of freeway will reopen.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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