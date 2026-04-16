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D4vd arrested in slaying of young girl found dead in Tesla

David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD, attends the Ottolinger Womenswear event
(Abaca Press/Sipa USA via AP)
By Richard Winton
Clara Harter and Salvador Hernandez
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Singer D4vd was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in connection with the case of a girl whose decomposing body was discovered inside his Tesla in Hollywood.

David Anthony Burke, 21, was taken into custody at a home in the Hollywood Hills, a law enforcement source who has knowledge of the investigation, but is not authorized to speak publicly, told The Times. He is being held without bail.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing in 2024 from the Inland Empire, according to authorities, but her whereabouts since then remained a mystery. Though her name was initially listed as Celeste Rivas with the county medical examiner’s office, it has since been updated with the Hernandez surname.

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According to police, the girl’s severely decomposed body was found in the vehicle at Hollywood Tow on Sept. 8, 2025 after it was impounded. Someone noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle and detectives arrived at the tow yard to investigate.

Community residents gathered Sunday evening for a vigil in Lake Elsinore to remember Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 15-year-old whose remains were found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd, in Hollywood.

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‘She deserves justice’: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s hometown mourns ‘sweet child’ found dead in singer’s car

In Lake Elsinore, Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s hometown, those who knew her are demanding justice after she was found dead in a musician’s car.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, but not authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Times the vehicle was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills five days before it was impounded.

Detectives served a search warrant at a home in that upscale neighborhood on Doheny Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard. Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the detective received various items, including electronics and computers.

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Burke was raised in Houston and has collaborated with musicians Kali Uchis, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Laufey and 21 Savage. He also created an anthem for the game “Fortnite.”

Burke had been on a national tour promoting his debut album, “Withered,” since early August. He performed in Boston, Montreal and Toronto in late August and in early September had stops in Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis. But the tour was canceled amid the investigation.

David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at 13 rue de Santeuil on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Alexis Jumeau/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

California

Celeste Rivas went missing a year ago. Her decomposing body was found in singer D4vd’s Tesla

The mystery deepened this week in the case of the girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd.

The Withered World Tour includes themes of death and remembrance. Fans entering Burke’s show are greeted by a casket and guest book, where they can pay condolences to a character Burke sometimes reprises in his performances and music videos. Part of that character’s uniform includes a shirt covered in bloody handprints and a blindfold.

“Withered” was released on Darkroom and Interscope Records in April. The album charted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and has more than 521 million streams on Spotify. On Sept. 7, in his last social media post, Burke announced on Instagram he was going to drop a deluxe version of the album. It was one of his last social media posts before Rivas’ body was discovered.

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Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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