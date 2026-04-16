A rash of home burglaries reported in the San Fernando Valley, including an assault on a resident

Two police officers confer in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on April 2. The LAPD is investigating a rash of burglaries in the San Fernando Valley.

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Detectives are investigating a rash of five home burglaries in six days in the San Fernando Valley, police said, including one incident where a burglar assaulted a resident.

Two of the burglaries were reported Tuesday, just minutes apart and about a mile and a half apart.

The first incident was reported Saturday night in the 13000 block of Davana Terrace in Sherman Oaks, said Officer Charles Miller with the Los Angeles Police Department.

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Officers received a radio call about a burglary at the home that occurred Friday, but the suspects were gone by the time they arrived, Miller said.

Police did not release information about what the burglars stole, but said one of the burglars wore all black clothing.

The following day, LAPD officers were called to the 7100 block of Macapa Drive in the Hollywood Hills at about 9:30 p.m. Police said the resident entered the home and found two to three burglars inside, Miller said.

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The men assaulted the resident, who suffered minor injuries. The men took several items and fled in a gray Hyundai, Miller said.

The men were wearing gray hoodies and black pants.

On Tuesday, police responded to the 1100 block of Hesby Street in Valley Village at 8:30 p.m. The burglars were gone by the time officers arrived, Miller said.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to the 12700 block of Hatteras Street, about a mile and a half away.

Again, the suspects appeared to be gone by the time officers arrived.

The most recent incident occurred Wednesday, in the 6800 block of Vanscoy Avenue in Valley Glen, where two men wearing gray hoodies broke into a home.

Police were called at about 9:30 p.m., but the burglars had already fled.

No links have been found between the five incidents, Miller said. Detectives have been assigned to investigate the five burglaries. No arrests have been made.