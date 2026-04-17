Longtime animal welfare executive named to lead L.A.’s Animal Services

Gabrielle Amster is the new general manager of Animal Services, the office announced Friday, April 17, 2026.

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A longtime executive in animal welfare services was named by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday to oversee the city’s animal shelters, which have been criticized for overcrowding and inhumane treatment of animals.

Gabrielle Amster was director of the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace from 2021 to 2025 and is credited with increasing adoptions and improving access to spay and neuter services, according to the mayor’s office. Her appointment must be confirmed by the City Council.

If confirmed, Amster will lead one of the largest shelter systems in the country, with six animal shelters and animal control officers who deal with roughly 60,000 animals each year.

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“Gabrielle Amster has spent nearly two decades advancing innovative approaches in animal welfare, building strong teams, and improving lifesaving outcomes,” Bass said in a statement. “I am confident she will bring steady leadership and a forward-looking vision that strengthens the department and improves services for both animals and the communities that care for them.”

Amster declined to comment when reached by phone Friday, but said in a statement released by the mayor’s office that she looked forward to providing “the highest standard of care” for animals. “The people and pets of Los Angeles deserve every opportunity to thrive together,” the statement said.

Before working for the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, Amster was executive director of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and served on the board of the California Animal Welfare Assn.

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Previous Animal Services director Staycee Dains resigned amid criticism in 2024. Annette Ramirez is currently running the department as interim general manager.

Among the challenges Amster will face are a rising euthanasia rate. In the first two months of this year, 284 dogs were euthanized at city shelters, a 39% increase compared with January and February 2025 despite a 6% decrease in dog intakes.

Volunteers and community members have voiced concerns to the Animal Services Commission about poor conditions causing kennel stress, or behavioral decline in animals inside the shelter, sometimes leading to euthanasia.