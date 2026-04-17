California plaintiff in lawsuit challenging immigration raids arrested by ICE

An unmasked ICE agent keeps an eye out after being surrounded by an angry crowd after an ICE raid on Atlantic Boulevard in the city of Bell on June 20.

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ICE on Thursday arrested a plaintiff involved in a class action lawsuit challenging Los Angeles immigration raids, prompting concerns from lawyers of retaliation and calls for his release.

Isaac Antonio Villegas Molina, a Pasadena resident, was detained Thursday during a check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to his immigration lawyer, Stacy Tolchin. Villegas sued the federal government last year, after he and two other day laborers were arrested by immigration agents on June 18 as they waited at a Pasadena bus stop.

An immigration judge ordered Villegas, who is from Panama, released on a $5,000 bond the following month and he’s been checking in with ICE since then, Tolchin said. Villegas had been scheduled to go before an immigration judge on April 24, on a motion to terminate removal proceedings against him.

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Following Villegas’ arrest on Thursday, Tolchin filed a habeas petition in federal court, challenging his incarceration and demanding his immediate release. In it, Tolchin described the lawsuit as “one of the first cases filed challenging the Trump Administration’s immigration roving patrols as violative of the Fourth Amendment.” She had not been given a reason for the re-dentention.

“I think 100% it is because of this lawsuit,” Tolchin said. “He was incredibly brave to come forward and to be a plaintiff ... To be targeted because he is pursuing his rights is unacceptable, but not surprising given what we’ve been seeing.”

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An ICE detainee locator on Friday morning showed that Villegas is being held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

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The National Day Laborer Organizing Network announced a rally and press conference on Friday afternoon outside of the B-18 detention facility in downtown L.A. to denounce Villegas’ “unlawful arrest and incarceration.” Villegas arrived in the country on a nonimmigrant visa in 2012 and has lived in the country for more than 13 years

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Counsel, other groups and private attorneys filed the lawsuit — now known as Vasquez Perdomo v. Mullin — on behalf of several immigrant rights groups, the three immigrants picked up at a bus stop, including Villegas, and two U.S. citizens, one of whom was held despite showing agents his identification.

Villegas was waiting at a bus stop in Pasadena with other day laborers, including Pedro Vasquez Perdomo and Carlos Osorto, when masked armed men aggressively approached and arrested them “based on their appearance,” Tolchin said in the habeas petition. The arrests unfolded as part of “Operation at Large,” a large scale immigration operation in Southern California.

The Vasquez Perdomo lawsuit resulted in an initial temporary restraining order that was upheld by the Ninth Circuit. That restraining order was later stayed by the Supreme Court. The case remains ongoing, with a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for September.

“It is a shocking act of retaliation for the federal government to arrest someone who has courageously dared to call out the government’s unlawful immigration raids,” Mohammad Tajsar, a lawyer with the ACLU of Southern California said in a statement. “Because the First Amendment protects everyone’s right to sue the government, we expect Isaac to be released immediately.”

Lauren Michel Wilfong, a lawyer with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said they learned of Villegas’ recent arrest after receiving a voicemail from the detention center around midday Thursday.

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Wilfong said Villegas had been comlying with all his immigration requirements since his release last year.

“I imagine that he’s very surprised, as are we, at his detention,” Wilfong said. “It certainly raises concerns as well about if there’s first amendment retaliation happening. Isaac, along with Pedro and Carlos, made the decision that they wanted to fight not just for themselves but for everybody ... the possibility that that has now led to further danger and harm for Isaac is really troubling to us.”