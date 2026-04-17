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Learning to fly from the ground up: Owl sighting in Redondo Beach sparks public service announcement

Residents in Redondo Beach who come across a baby owl on the ground are being urged not to panic.
In a public service announcement posted Wednesday, Redondo Beach Animal Services reminded the community that owl fledglings, or young owls that have recently left the nest, are often found on the ground as part of a normal stage of development.
(Redondo Beach Police Department)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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  • Redondo Beach’s abundance of palm trees creates challenges for young owls learning to fly because they lack branches.
  • Police urge residents not to disturb the birds, emphasizing that fledgling owls remain under parental care for weeks as they build strength.

A young great horned owl discovered at the base of a palm tree in Redondo Beach has prompted police to release a public service announcement video to educate residents on how to respond to such fledgling birds.

The owl was brought in by Redondo Beach Animal Services after it was found on the ground, a situation that may appear concerning but is often part of a normal development stage for young owls, according to Redondo Beach Police Det. Evelo, who did not provide her full name.

In the video, Evelo said the goal is to educate the public about what to do when encountering young owls.

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“At this age where they have flight feathers or fledging feathers, they’re starting to branch out and learn how to fly and move around,” Evelo said.

She noted that Redondo Beach’s local geography can make this stage more difficult.

“Unfortunately in Redondo Beach we have a lot of palm trees and that’s not a great home for owls because there’s no branches for them to start learning how to fly,” she said. “You’ll find that at this age these owls will actually fall to the ground and that’s where they’ll do all their learning.”

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According to the nonprofit Owl Research Institute, this stage is known as fledgling, when young birds leave the nest before they are fully capable of flight and begin exploring their surroundings. During this time, the owls are still under parental care. This period could last weeks.

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“Don’t worry, their parents are still taking care of them. You’ll see mom and dad still coming down to feed them,” Evelo said.

The video also advises residents not to approach or touch owl fledgings and to keep pets and children away to avoid stressing the bird.

“Don’t be alarmed if you see them, just leave them where they are,” the detective said.

However, she said anyone who finds a young owl should not hesitate to call the Redondo Police Department Animal Control if it looks like a dog or another animal is going to get to them.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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