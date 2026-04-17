Teen on electric motorcycle hits 81-year-old, leaves him fighting for his life, authorities say

A pedestrian was struck Thursday afternoon by a teen riding an electric motorcycle in the area of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive in Lake Forest, authorities said.

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An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a 14-year-old boy on an electric motorcycle near an Orange County high school, authorities said.

The suspected rider fled the scene, leaving the elderly victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday for a pedestrian struck in the area of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive in Lake Forest. There, they found the 81-year-old victim suffering from critical injuries and took him to the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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The man was crossing the street when he was hit, authorities said, and witnesses reported that the suspect was driving recklessly at the time. The teen suspected in the collision was quickly identified and a search warrant was served at a nearby Lake Forest home, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was taken into custody and booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in injury and reckless driving resulting in injury, according to public information officer Sgt. Lizbeth Gwisdalla. Authorities did not release his name as he is a minor.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that the teen was not riding an e-bike, but a Surron electric motorcycle, she said. These high-speed devices are designed for off-roading and are not street legal, she added.

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“The victim was just crossing the street and, whether it’s a marked or unmarked crosswalk, he had the right of way,” she said. “This was an unfortunate accident that could have been prevented if there was more awareness for e-bike safety.”

The incident took place near El Toro High School, but it is unclear whether the suspect is a student there.

Gwisdalla said the department is urging parents to pay close attention to the devices they are buying their children, especially as some people are not aware of the difference between e-bikes and e-motorcycles and just how dangerous the latter can be.

The top speeds of electric motorcycles such as Surrons can range from 45 to 68 mph, depending on the model, and these devices usually can’t be registered for use on public streets, even if the rider has a motorcycle license.

By comparison, Class 1 e-bikes, which are pedal-assisted, and Class 2 models, which are pedal- and throttle-assisted, can reach up to 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes can go up to 28 mph and may only be ridden by those 16 and older in California.

“A small mistake all of the sudden turns into a really severe incident or crash and there is potential for serious injury,” Gwisdalla said. “We really want the public to know what these e-motorcycles are capable of, that they are not intended for street use and shouldn’t be in the hands of children.”

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The case has not yet been submitted to the Orange County district attorney’s office for filing consideration. The Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be left at (855) 847-6227 or at ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.