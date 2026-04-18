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Boy shot and killed in Baldwin Park, prompting investigation

Baldwin Park PD and the LA County fire department responded to a shooting on Bess Avenue and Fraser Street.
Baldwin Park Police Department and the L.A. County Fire Department respond to a shooting call early Saturday.
(ONSCENE.TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
Staff Writer Follow

A boy was shot and killed in the San Gabriel Valley at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, prompting law enforcement officials to open an investigation.

The Baldwin Park Police Department responded to the incident on the 12900 block of Bess Avenue in the City of Baldwin Park. The victim, described only as a “Male Juvenile,” was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives will assist the Baldwin Park Police Department in the investigation.

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Law enforcement officials did not immediately provide any further details.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department encouraged any individuals with information about the incident to contact the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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