Boy shot and killed in Baldwin Park, prompting investigation

Baldwin Park Police Department and the L.A. County Fire Department respond to a shooting call early Saturday.

A boy was shot and killed in the San Gabriel Valley at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, prompting law enforcement officials to open an investigation.

The Baldwin Park Police Department responded to the incident on the 12900 block of Bess Avenue in the City of Baldwin Park. The victim, described only as a “Male Juvenile,” was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives will assist the Baldwin Park Police Department in the investigation.

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Law enforcement officials did not immediately provide any further details.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department encouraged any individuals with information about the incident to contact the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.