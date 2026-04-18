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Multiple people shot at Sacramento-area park

Law enforcement respond to Cottage Way near Howe Community Park near Sacramento.
(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)
Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Staff Writer Follow

Multiple people have been shot at a park near Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred at Howe Community Park, just east of Sacramento’s city limits, in the unincorporated community of Arden Arcade.

“This is a very large scene that’s involving hundreds of possible witnesses,” a sheriff’s spokesperson told reporters in a televised briefing. Initial reports suggest the shooting appears to have occurred at some sort of festival, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.

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Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

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