13 strangers and a giant balloon crash Temecula couple’s Saturday morning

A hot air balloon — like this one photographed in 2024 — made an emergency landing in a Temecula backyard.

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A hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the backyard of a Temecula home.

Hunter Perrin was watching TV Saturday morning when a neighbor rang his doorbell to tell him that a hot air balloon had landed in his backyard, he said in a video of the incident he shared online.

“Wow,” Perrin can be heard repeating as he and his wife, Jenna, take in the unusual sight. “Hi everybody. How’s [your] trip so far?”

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“I’m glad that you guys missed the tree,” Jenna adds, before reassuring the passengers that they are still in Temecula.

Perrin’s footage shows the basket of the hot air balloon packed with 13 passengers, all seemingly in good spirits despite the unexpected detour.

California Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Murrieta A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing in the streets of Murietta, authorities said Thursday.

According to KABC, the pilot told passengers that they would be making an emergency landing because the wind had died down and the hot air balloon was running low on fuel.

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“[The pilot] was trying to get us to the street, but we couldn’t get to the street in time, so we landed in the people’s backyard safe and sound,” Brianna Avalos, one of the passengers, told the outlet. “No one’s hurt, everyone’s great. He was an amazing pilot!”

The video follows as the passengers exit the basket before the aircraft is pushed along the backyard away from the fence to a position where it can “jump” over the house. Eventually, the balloon takes off the ground and is guided to the street in front of the house as residents watch on.

Witnesses in front of the house can be heard comparing the sight of the balloon sticking out over the roof of the house to a scene from the Pixar movie “Up.”

No injuries or property damage was reported.

“We’re just happy that everyone was safe,” Perrin told KTLA. “It’s just such a whimsical story.”