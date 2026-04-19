Rain hits Southern California this week. When will it fall?

Skies begin to clear over downtown Los Angeles after a storm system in February.

Rain is expected to hit Southern California this week, enough to create slippery conditions for the Tuesday afternoon commute in Los Angeles County.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall should peak between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Oxnard said.

Rainfall is expected to be light in L.A. and Ventura counties. Thousand Oaks and Santa Clarita could get about one-fifth of an inch of rain; downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles International Airport, one-tenth of an inch; and Long Beach, one-twentieth.

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There’s only a small chance of measurable rain for Orange County, the Inland Empire and the San Diego County coast.

More rain is expected farther north. Rain is expected to start falling as early as Monday night in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and peak Tuesday morning through the evening. Santa Barbara is expected to get half an inch and San Luis Obispo nearly 1 inch.

Gusty winds are expected along the mountains and deserts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties — enough to down tree limbs and trees and make driving high-profile vehicles difficult.

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More substantial rain is expected in the San Francisco Bay Area. The main part of the storm is expected to push through the Bay Area later on Monday into Tuesday morning. San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Monterey and Napa are expected to get 1 to 1.5 inches of rain and San Jose and Livermore half an inch to 1 inch from Monday through Wednesday.

“This should be mostly beneficial across the region, but some minor nuisance flooding is possible in urban and poor drainage areas if heavy rain showers or thunderstorms develop,” the weather service office in Monterey said.

The storm is expected to snarl roads into the Sierra Nevada, and require motorists to put chains on their tires.