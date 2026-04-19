San Fernando Valley burglary spree: Two more homes targeted amid LAPD patrol surge

Two homes in Toluca Lake and the Hollywood Hills were hit by burglars this weekend, bringing the total to nine break-ins in the Valley since April 11.

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Burglars struck two more homes in and around the San Fernando Valley this weekend, bringing the total to nine since April 11.

The latest in the string of recent burglaries occurred after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday that she had directed the Los Angeles Police Department to increase patrols along Ventura Boulevard.

Police have not determined whether the burglaries are connected.

Police responded to a call Saturday night in Toluca Lake, where burglars are said to have gotten away with high-value items such as jewelry and cash. LAPD also responded to a call early Sunday for a break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

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California Mayor Bass orders extra police patrols after rash of home burglaries in the Valley After reports of burglars breaking into six homes over seven days in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas, the LAPD will step up patrols in the area, Bass said Saturday.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call at a home in the 4900 block of Strohm Avenue. The burglars pried open a window to get into a room on the second floor. Officers responded to a second call at around 3:30 a.m. at a home a few miles away in the 3100 block of Lake Hollywood Drive.

Details of what burglars stole from that home were not yet available Sunday morning.

In addition to the six Valley-area burglaries previously reported by the Times, Police also confirmed they responded to a call at around 11:37 p.m. on April 15 at a home in the 12600 block of Herron Street in Sylmar. The back door was smashed and the home ransacked.

“I’ve directed the LAPD to strategically deploy resources along Ventura Boulevard and to continue making this area a priority by holding these criminals accountable,” Bass said in a statement Friday. “Residents deserve to feel safe in their communities, especially in their homes, and we will continue to deploy the resources necessary to keep people safe.”

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Numerous break-ins near Ventura Boulevard

Four of the previous burglaries occurred within two miles of Ventura Boulevard, with one other occurring about three and a half miles away. Another house that was hit was about eight miles away.

The first burglary was reported on the evening of April 11 in Sherman Oaks, in the 13000 block of Davana Terrace, about a block away from Ventura Boulevard.

Police responded the next day to a home in the Hollywood Hills in the 7100 block of Macapa Drive, where a resident had entered the home around 9:30 p.m. and found multiple burglars inside. Officers said the burglars assaulted the resident, who suffered minor injuries.

On April 14, police responded to a home in Valley Village, in the 11700 block of Hesby Street, around 8:30 p.m. Then, less than an hour later, officers were called to a home in Valley Glen, in the 12700 block of Hatteras Street, about a mile and a half away. Police said the suspects fled before their arrival.

Another home in Valley Glen was targeted the next day, with police responding to a call at a house in the 6800 block of Vanscoy Avenue. Two people wearing gray hoodies broke in but had fled before officers arrived, according to LAPD.

On Thursday, police responded to a call in Granada Hills about three men wearing masks and black clothing having broken into a home in the 11900 block of Wood Ranch Road.

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Additionally, “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star Dylan Sprouse encountered a trespasser at his Hollywood Hills home Friday. Sources familiar with the incident told The Times that Sprouse tackled a man on the lawn near his home after his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin, spotted “the creepy guy.”

Police said the suspect taken in on outstanding warrants did not make it inside the couple’s 1920s Spanish-style home, only onto the property.

Mayor announces increased LAPD patrols

In addition to extra patrols, the LAPD is deploying more vehicles in high-visibility locations; using mobile license plate readers around high-risk burglary areas; using air support to conduct patrols; holding weekly burglary meetings with detectives; and collaborating with specialized divisions such as the Robbery Homicide Division and the Commercial Crimes Division “to investigate high-value loss burglaries” as part of Bass’ directive.

At least one of Bass’ opponents in the upcoming L.A. mayoral election has called out her latest move.

“Bass is just grandstanding to appear tough on crime when she claims to ‘order’ the Chief of Police to specifically direct police resources,” former reality TV star turned mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt said in a Saturday post on X. “The City Charter is very clear and limits of authority of the Mayor in this regard. The Chief is solely responsible for the day to day operations of the police department.”

Bass has previously announced directives regarding strategic LAPD deployment, including in March after a brawl broke out in connection to a street takeover near upscale apartments in downtown.

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Valley residents previously demanded increased LAPD action

Break-ins have shaken up San Fernando Valley residents over the last year.

Some residents last summer said they were afraid and angry after “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye, 70, and her rock musician husband, Tom DeLuca, also 70, were killed in their Encino home by an intruder. Raymond Boodarian, 23, was charged with murder and burglary.

At the time, community leaders had asked Bass to increase security in the area following the deadly home invasion and a string of other break-ins.

The Hayvenhurst Avenue home of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp was also targeted in July by three intruders who jumped a fence and entered the property.

Times staff writers Salvador Hernandez, Cierra Morgan, Dakota Smith, Emily St. Martin and Richard Winton contributed to this report.