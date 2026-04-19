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Four structures destroyed and one firefighter injured in Yucca Valley fire

Flames burn on a scorched patch of ground with Joshua trees in the background.
The Skyline fire in Yucca Valley burned four structures and displaced some residents, according to fire officials.
(Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit)
Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume
By Howard Blume
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A small brush fire in Yucca Valley did some significant damage on Sunday — destroying four structures and leading to the injury of a firefighter.

The blaze, called the Skyline fire, started around 2 p.m. in the 52000 block of Skyline Road and, in the early afternoon, had the potential to grow much larger in size, perhaps to 500 acres, according to fire officials.

Two water-dropping helicopters and six air tankers were dispatched.

The forward progress was stopped at 39 acres — but not before the four structures were destroyed. Details about the structures were not immediately released, but “damage inspection teams and Red Cross has been requested for multiple displaced residents,” according to an update from the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit public information office.

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Within two hours of the start of the fire, officials reported that the threat to structures was “mitigated.” Officials also said that one firefighter had been injured and treated at the scene. There was no indication that the injuries were serious enough to require hospitalization.

Just after 8:30 p.m., a Cal Fire bulletin described the fire as 25% contained, with limited possibility of further spread. To prevent a potential flare-up, fire crews would be “working through the night,” officials said.

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Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

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