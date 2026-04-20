Gunfight in Santa Ana ends with 2 men dead, 1 wounded

Three people were reportedly shot, two of them fatally, in the late evening Sunday in Santa Ana.

Two people were killed and another injured during a gunfight in Santa Ana on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report of gunshots around 9 p.m. near West Borchard Street and South Shelton Street, according to KTLA5.

“There was a quick exchange of gunfire, maybe a dozen to 15 shots,” a witness told the TV station. “Obviously, two different types of weapons.”

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A 49-year-old Santa Ana man died at the scene and a 46-year-old man from Fullerton was hospitalized and pronounced dead, KTLA5 reported. A 43-year-old man from Los Angeles was hospitalized in stable condition.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released.

The Santa Ana Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.