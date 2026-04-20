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Gunfight in Santa Ana ends with 2 men dead, 1 wounded

Bright lights and police tape at a crime scene.
Three people were reportedly shot, two of them fatally, in the late evening Sunday in Santa Ana.
(OnScene.TV)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Two people were killed and another injured during a gunfight in Santa Ana on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report of gunshots around 9 p.m. near West Borchard Street and South Shelton Street, according to KTLA5.

“There was a quick exchange of gunfire, maybe a dozen to 15 shots,” a witness told the TV station. “Obviously, two different types of weapons.”

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A 49-year-old Santa Ana man died at the scene and a 46-year-old man from Fullerton was hospitalized and pronounced dead, KTLA5 reported. A 43-year-old man from Los Angeles was hospitalized in stable condition.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released.

The Santa Ana Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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