Help us report on restraining orders in Los Angeles County

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The Los Angeles Times is investigating L.A. County’s restraining order system. We want to know how these orders can protect or fail to protect those facing domestic violence, stalking, or other kinds of harassment or abuse.

We’ve found that navigating the court system can be challenging, resulting in many requests being dismissed or denied. The law enforcement agencies tasked with serving and enforcing the orders often fail to do either effectively.

Now we are seeking your help to continue our reporting. If you have a temporary or permanent restraining order in L.A. County, have started the process to obtain one, or have considered pursuing one and would be open to sharing your story, we would like to hear from you.

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We will keep your name and other identifying information confidential unless you give us permission to use it. This is a sensitive topic and your safety is our top priority. Thank you.

This project is supported by the USC Center for Health Journalism Domestic Violence Impact Reporting Fund.