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Help us report on restraining orders in Los Angeles County

Portrait of Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee
Photo of Connor Sheets
By Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee and Connor Sheets
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  • The Los Angeles Times is investigating how L.A. County’s restraining order system protects or fails domestic violence survivors through the court process.
  • The newspaper has found the court system dismisses or denies many requests, while law enforcement frequently fails to serve or enforce orders effectively.
  • Reporters are seeking stories from people with experience obtaining or considering restraining orders to continue their investigation.

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The Los Angeles Times is investigating L.A. County’s restraining order system. We want to know how these orders can protect or fail to protect those facing domestic violence, stalking, or other kinds of harassment or abuse.

We’ve found that navigating the court system can be challenging, resulting in many requests being dismissed or denied. The law enforcement agencies tasked with serving and enforcing the orders often fail to do either effectively.

Now we are seeking your help to continue our reporting. If you have a temporary or permanent restraining order in L.A. County, have started the process to obtain one, or have considered pursuing one and would be open to sharing your story, we would like to hear from you.

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We will keep your name and other identifying information confidential unless you give us permission to use it. This is a sensitive topic and your safety is our top priority. Thank you.

This project is supported by the USC Center for Health Journalism Domestic Violence Impact Reporting Fund.

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Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk. She was previously the data editor at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering education across several cities and states. LaMarr LeMee has a master’s degree in information design and data visualization from the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University.

Connor Sheets

Connor Sheets is an investigative and enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times currently covering the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

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