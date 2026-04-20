Plane crashes upside down in SoCal auto store parking lot, pilot hospitalized

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a small plane crash in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts in Pacoima Monday morning.

A pilot was hospitalized Monday after crashing his small plane in the parking lot of an auto store in Pacoima, according to authorities.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police and fire crews on scene shut down Van Nuys from Ralston Avenue to San Fernando Road because of power lines that were knocked down by the plane.

Photos of the crash show a plane upside down with debris scattered in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts. There have been no other reports of injuries.

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The adult male pilot was pulled from the plane and taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.