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Stabbing in Burbank leaves one woman dead, another hospitalized. No arrests made

Burbank police closed off the street and property in the 900 block of W. Palm.
Burbank police closed off the street and property in the 900 block of W. Palm.
(Ross A. Benson / Burbank Leader)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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  • Two women were found suffering from stab wounds in a home on North Brighton Street.

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a stabbing attack in Burbank Monday, according to authorities.

On Monday around 6 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 2800 block of North Brighton Street to a report of two people stabbed inside a home, according to a Burbank Police news release.

Two women were found inside with stab wounds, police said. One died from her injuries and one was hospitalized.

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Officers searched the area for the suspect but weren’t able to find anyone matching the physical description, according to the release.

The relationship between the suspect and victims is under investigation, authorities said.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for evidence and reviewing surveillance footage.

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The identity of the person who died hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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