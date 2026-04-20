Stabbing in Burbank leaves one woman dead, another hospitalized. No arrests made

Burbank police closed off the street and property in the 900 block of W. Palm.

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One person was killed and another hospitalized after a stabbing attack in Burbank Monday, according to authorities.

On Monday around 6 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 2800 block of North Brighton Street to a report of two people stabbed inside a home, according to a Burbank Police news release.

Two women were found inside with stab wounds, police said. One died from her injuries and one was hospitalized.

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Officers searched the area for the suspect but weren’t able to find anyone matching the physical description, according to the release.

The relationship between the suspect and victims is under investigation, authorities said.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for evidence and reviewing surveillance footage.

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The identity of the person who died hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.