Advertisement
California

Arrest made in Burbank double-stabbing that left mother dead, daughter in critical condition

Burbank police on the scene of a deadly stabbing that killed a teacher and left her daughter critically injured.
Burbank police on the scene of a deadly stabbing that killed a public school teacher and left her daughter critically injured.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in Burbank that left a mother dead and her daughter wounded.

About 10 p.m. Monday, a SWAT team descended on the 500 block of East Palm Avenue in Burbank and took 30-year-old Sergio Fraire into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Earlier that morning about 6 a.m., police had rushed to a home on North Brighton Street responding to a reported stabbing. Once they arrived, they found 59-year-old Arti Varma and her 25-year-old daughter both injured. Varma was taken to the hospital where she died. Her daughter, who was identified by neighbors as Meera Varma, is in critical condition.

Burbank Police Dept. booking photo of Sergio Fraire.
Burbank Police Dept. booking photo of Sergio Fraire.
(Burbank Police Dept.)

Neighbors told KTLA that Arti was public school teacher while Meera is a mental health advocate and public speaker “who has worked alongside high-profile national figures.”

Photos posted to Meera’s LinkedIn showed her in events with President Joe Biden and Oprah Winfrey, among other prominent people.

“I’m still shocked by it,” neighbor Christina Strattan told KTLA. “I can’t even wrap my head around who would do such a thing. Why would somebody target them?”

Advertisement
President Joe Biden takes a selfie with student leaders from Active Minds, including Meera Varma in 2022.
President Joe Biden takes a selfie with student leaders from Active Minds, including Meera Varma who represented UCLA at the intimate meeting about mental health in 2022.
(Courtesy of Meera Varma)

The relationship between the suspect and victims is under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement