Arrest made in Burbank double-stabbing that left mother dead, daughter in critical condition

Burbank police on the scene of a deadly stabbing that killed a public school teacher and left her daughter critically injured.

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Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in Burbank that left a mother dead and her daughter wounded.

About 10 p.m. Monday, a SWAT team descended on the 500 block of East Palm Avenue in Burbank and took 30-year-old Sergio Fraire into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Earlier that morning about 6 a.m., police had rushed to a home on North Brighton Street responding to a reported stabbing. Once they arrived, they found 59-year-old Arti Varma and her 25-year-old daughter both injured. Varma was taken to the hospital where she died. Her daughter, who was identified by neighbors as Meera Varma, is in critical condition.

Burbank Police Dept. booking photo of Sergio Fraire. (Burbank Police Dept.)

Neighbors told KTLA that Arti was public school teacher while Meera is a mental health advocate and public speaker “who has worked alongside high-profile national figures.”

Photos posted to Meera’s LinkedIn showed her in events with President Joe Biden and Oprah Winfrey, among other prominent people.

“I’m still shocked by it,” neighbor Christina Strattan told KTLA. “I can’t even wrap my head around who would do such a thing. Why would somebody target them?”

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President Joe Biden takes a selfie with student leaders from Active Minds, including Meera Varma who represented UCLA at the intimate meeting about mental health in 2022. (Courtesy of Meera Varma)

The relationship between the suspect and victims is under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210.