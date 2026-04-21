Riderless scooter in roadway causes multicar collision on 110 Freeway in Los Angeles

CHP officers investigate after an electric scooter was possibly tossed onto the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Adams Boulevard, causing a “multi-vehicle collision.”

A riderless scooter somehow ended up in the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday, causing damage to several cars, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol.

The unexpected object in the middle of the highway just after midnight caused a “multi-vehicle collision” on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Adams Boulevard, just south of downtown, said Officer Roberto Gomez, a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol. Gomez did not respond to questions about how many cars were involved or the extent of the damage.

Initial reports from the scene said the incident resulted in no injuries.

Gomez said the chain of events remains under investigation. ABC-7 Los Angeles reported that the scooter appeared to have been thrown off an overpass and onto the busy highway. The outlet shared video from the scene that showed parts of a scooter wedged underneath one of the disabled vehicles.