Advertisement
California

Riderless scooter in roadway causes multicar collision on 110 Freeway in Los Angeles

CHP officers at the scene of a car crash
CHP officers investigate after an electric scooter was possibly tossed onto the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Adams Boulevard, causing a “multi-vehicle collision.”
(OnScene.TV)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow

A riderless scooter somehow ended up in the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday, causing damage to several cars, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol.

The unexpected object in the middle of the highway just after midnight caused a “multi-vehicle collision” on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Adams Boulevard, just south of downtown, said Officer Roberto Gomez, a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol. Gomez did not respond to questions about how many cars were involved or the extent of the damage.

Initial reports from the scene said the incident resulted in no injuries.

Gomez said the chain of events remains under investigation. ABC-7 Los Angeles reported that the scooter appeared to have been thrown off an overpass and onto the busy highway. The outlet shared video from the scene that showed parts of a scooter wedged underneath one of the disabled vehicles.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement