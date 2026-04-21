Woman bitten three times by snake is third Californian to die from snake bite this year

An adult male red diamond rattlesnake is photographed at San Timoteo Canyon in Riverside County on March 18, 2024.

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A woman died earlier this month after being bitten by a snake three times as she was taking a walk on rural property in the unincorporated Mendocino County community of Redwood Valley, officials say.

The 78-year-old Northern California woman is the third person to die in California during an erratic snake season. On average, five people die nationwide from venmous snake bites annually, according to federal health officials.

An unseasonable weather pattern that included heavy rain and sweltering heat served as a signal for rattlesnakes to slither out of their underground winter burrows in search of food and mates. The warmer temperatures also spurred the state’s residents to head outdoors. When they hit the trails, it increased their chances of run-ins with snakes.

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Although the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office did not provide information on the species of snake that caused the woman’s death, rattlesnakes are the only venomous snakes in the county, according to the county’s Resource Conservation District.

Rattlesnake activity began in earnest in March, a month ahead of the start of the peak season, which is typically from April to October.

There were two snake-related fatalities and several reports of snake bites in the state last month.

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What we know about the latest fatality

After being bitten by a snake three times, the woman — who has not been identified by officials — was taken by family to a local hospital and treated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. But her health deteriorated.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital two days later, according to sheriff’s officials.

A forensic pathologist conducted a postmortem examination as part of the sheriff’s investigation into the woman’s death.

“The preliminary cause of death was determined to be disseminated intravascular coagulopathy and snake envenomation from snake bites,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Types of venomous snakes in California

Rattlesnakes are the only native venomous serpent in the state, according to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. Common rattlesnakes in California include the Mojave, northern Pacific, red, sidewinder, speckled, and western diamondback rattlesnakes.

Their bite, which injects toxins, is executed for two reasons: to subdue their prey and to defend themselves, according to the California Poison Control System.

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The six common rattlesnakes are found in different regions of the state:



Mojave rattlesnakes can be found in the Mojave Desert.

Northern Pacific rattlesnakes are found in the Central Valley.

Red rattlesnakes live in the southwestern region of the state and the Baja Peninsula.

Sidewinder, speckled and western diamondback rattlesnakes can be found in the southeast region of the state, largely in the desert.

Snake encounters in California

Last month, the California Poison Control System reported 77 calls regarding rattlesnake bites in just the first three months of 2026. On average, the agency reports 290 to 390 rattlesnake bites annually.

Early this month, a rattlesnake bite was reported in Ventura County near the campus of Cal State Channel Islands. The victim sustained minor injuries.

More recently, in Los Angeles County, a nonfatal snake bite occurred on April 18 in Palos Verdes Estates as a woman was picking flowers in the Paseo Del Campo open space, according to the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.

Despite the uptick in rattlesnake bites, a fatal rattlesnake bite is a rare occurrence. About 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes annually, and only around five of the people who are bitten typically die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See a rattlesnake, don’t panic

The best way to avoid rattlesnakes is to stay on a designated trail and be aware of where you’re stepping.

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If you see a rattlesnake in the wild, experts say the best thing you can do is put distance between it and yourself. Back away from the snake slowly.

“Give rattlesnakes at least three to four feet of space, and more for larger individuals,” said Greg Pauly, curator of herpetology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. “Keep your distance, take a few photos to add to a community science platform like iNaturalist, and then allow yourself and the snake to continue on in your journey.”

During a hike, if you need to take a break on a log or a rock, make sure to inspect it before taking a seat — it could be a serpent’s resting spot.

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, experts say to call 911 immediately and call the California Poison Control System hot line, at (800) 222-1222, for additional advice.

