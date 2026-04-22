D4vd murder case: Teen girl suffered multiple stab wounds, L.A. County M.E. says

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, right, held a news conference, to update the media on singer David Anthony Burke, or D4vd, who was arrested last week in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez (pictured), who was found dismembered in the trunk of his Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teenager singer D4vd has been charged with killing, died of multiple penetrating injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed Wednesday.

According to an autopsy report released Wednesday afternoon, a deputy medical examiner examined Celeste’s remains on Sept. 10, 2025. A cause and manner of death were determined by Dec. 9, but the investigation into her slaying continued.

On Monday, prosecutors announced that David Anthony Burke — the 21-year-old music star better known as D4vd — was accused of repeatedly sexually abusing Celeste before killing and dismembering her body in order to protect his ascendant music career.

Advertisement

Burke was charged with murder, repeated sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of human remains in connection with the death of the teen, according to a criminal complaint. He has pleaded not guilty.