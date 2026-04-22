Video shows black bear charging at a hiker on Mount Wilson

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Video captured on Mount Wilson in the Angeles National Forest showed a black bear charging at a hiker.

The video, which was posted on Instagram Monday by Eric Chiu, shows a hiker walking toward a black bear (that appears brown) and making noise with bells to try to get the bear to go away.

Instead, the bear charges right at the hiker before the video stops. The hiker and person recording apparently made it out unscathed.

Advertisement

“I was thinking this guy is crazy and I hope nothing happens to him,” Chiu told NBC Los Angeles. “I’m not sure what was going through his mind to be honest, because the last thing you would think about is somebody would actually walk toward a bear. And at that point, I was a little bit concerned for his safety.”

The video was recorded by Chiu’s stepmother, who witnessed the bear from a distance, he wrote in the caption.

No one was injured by the bear and it was a “false charge,” Chiu wrote.