Santa Monica nonprofit director, wife found dead; police investigate possible murder-suicide

L.A. Police Department headquarters. Officers are investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday in Venice.

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A noted Santa Monica figure in charge of boosting business, community and safety in the city’s downtown core was found dead Wednesday alongside his wife, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting incident reported in the 600 block of Superba Avenue at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a department spokesperson. Inside, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead by paramedics.

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, the spokesperson said.

A source familiar with the incident confirmed that police responded to the home of Jeremy Ferguson, who served as director of operations for the nonprofit organization Downtown Santa Monica Inc., and his wife, Mandy Zelinka.

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Debbie Lee, the chief executive of DTSM, said in a statement Thursday that the organization was heartbroken as employees processed the news of Ferguson’s death.

“Jeremy was a cherished member of our team and a true champion for Downtown Santa Monica,” she said. “His passion for placemaking and the dedication he brought to his work each day made a lasting impact. He will be deeply missed.”

The L.A. County medical examiner confirmed that Zelinka, 49, died Tuesday at a residence.