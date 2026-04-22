Advertisement
California

Santa Monica nonprofit director, wife found dead; police investigate possible murder-suicide

L.A. Police Department headquarters
L.A. Police Department headquarters. Officers are investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday in Venice.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A noted Santa Monica figure in charge of boosting business, community and safety in the city’s downtown core was found dead Wednesday alongside his wife, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting incident reported in the 600 block of Superba Avenue at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a department spokesperson. Inside, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead by paramedics.

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, the spokesperson said.

A source familiar with the incident confirmed that police responded to the home of Jeremy Ferguson, who served as director of operations for the nonprofit organization Downtown Santa Monica Inc., and his wife, Mandy Zelinka.

Advertisement

Debbie Lee, the chief executive of DTSM, said in a statement Thursday that the organization was heartbroken as employees processed the news of Ferguson’s death.

“Jeremy was a cherished member of our team and a true champion for Downtown Santa Monica,” she said. “His passion for placemaking and the dedication he brought to his work each day made a lasting impact. He will be deeply missed.”

The L.A. County medical examiner confirmed that Zelinka, 49, died Tuesday at a residence.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement