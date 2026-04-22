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LAPD steps up patrols at Silver Lake Reservoir after two women are groped

Pedestrians walk past the Silver Lake Reservoir Jan. 21.
Pedestrians walk past the Silver Lake Reservoir Jan. 21.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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Police are looking for a man who has groped at least two women recently at the Silver Lake Reservoir.

The first sexual battery was reported on March 25, at approximately 8:45 p.m., when a man approached a 25-year-old woman from behind and groped her before fleeing in an unknown direction, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

A second similar assault took place on Saturday around 5 p.m. when a 33-year-old woman said a man approached her from behind, groped her breast and fled the area, police said.

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Police describe the suspect as a male with a large build but offered no other specifics.

In response, the LAPD has increased patrols in the area, including additional uniformed officers and foot patrols, in an effort to deter further incidents and reassure the public, officials said.

The Silver Lake Reservoir is a popular destination for joggers and walkers and has been considered a relatively safe public space for the Los Angeles community.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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