LAPD steps up patrols at Silver Lake Reservoir after two women are groped

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Police are looking for a man who has groped at least two women recently at the Silver Lake Reservoir.

The first sexual battery was reported on March 25, at approximately 8:45 p.m., when a man approached a 25-year-old woman from behind and groped her before fleeing in an unknown direction, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

A second similar assault took place on Saturday around 5 p.m. when a 33-year-old woman said a man approached her from behind, groped her breast and fled the area, police said.

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Police describe the suspect as a male with a large build but offered no other specifics.

In response, the LAPD has increased patrols in the area, including additional uniformed officers and foot patrols, in an effort to deter further incidents and reassure the public, officials said.