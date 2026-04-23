As California Chick-fil-A worker took orders, a man slammed a concrete brick on her head

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Santa Barbara County was the scene of a violent attack on a worker in March.

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In an incident last month, a 31-year-old man came up behind a woman working at a Central Coast Chick-fil-A, raised a concrete brick over his head and, without warning, dropped it over her head, breaking it into pieces.

Clayton Peavey of Santa Maria, Calif., has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for the attack, according to the Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office.

Peavey previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and the special allegation of personal infliction of great bodily injury.

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The attack occurred at 11:49 a.m. on March 2 at the Chick-fil-A at 605 E. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. The employee was taking an order in the drive-through line when Peavey struck her with the brick.

The woman used her hand to shield herself as Peavey continued to strike her with the remaining part of the brick before walking away.

The victim “was left with several gashes on her head requiring stitches, a concussion, and broken bones in her hand,” Dist. Atty. John T. Savrnoch said in a statement.

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A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joseph Hickox, owner and operator of the Chick-fil-A restaurant, told KEYT-TV at the time that the employee was at home recovering after she was taken to a hospital.

“It was quite shocking,” he told the station. “We have a busy drive-through around that time and there were a lot of people there and a lot of people witnessed what happened.”

The Santa Maria Police Department said on Instagram that officers eventually found Peavey in nearby agricultural fields and took him into custody.

“While nothing can erase the pain and trauma that this brave victim has been forced to endure as a result of this unprovoked, violent act,” Savrnoch said in his statement, “the sentence handed down today represents justice and accountability for the inexcusable violent crime that was committed.”