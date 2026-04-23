Dementia patient beaten, set on fire and killed in downtown L.A., prosecutors say

A video screen grab shows the scene in downtown L.A. where prosecutors says an 84-year-old man with dementia was brutally beaten and set on fire.

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A wandering dementia patient died Monday after a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles punched and kicked him in the head, slammed him to the ground and set him on fire, prosecutors said Thursday.

Bang Cho, 84, died in a hospital the day after the assault. The suspect, Lavonta Wilder, 40, has been charged with murder.

“This case involves an elderly man who was disoriented and living with dementia, conditions that made him particularly vulnerable,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “The level of violence alleged here is brutal, callous and extreme.”

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Cho was downtown after walking off from a convalescent home around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday when he grabbed a bag that Wilder was holding, the prosecutor’s office said. Wilder, who is unhoused and weighs 240 pounds, “viciously” punched and kicked Cho’s head and body, lifted him over his shoulder and slammed him to the ground and then set him on fire, the office said.

Police detain a man in the death of a dementia patient in downtown Los Angeles. (KNN)

Cho died at a hospital the following day. Wilder was arrested near the scene.

If convicted, Wilder could face life in prison. He is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $2-million bail. He is scheduled for arraignment on May 21.