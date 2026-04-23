Dozens of Mexican Mafia members and associates arrested in SoCal operation, FBI says

The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Santa Ana.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The FBI and local authorities have arrested at least two dozen Mexican Mafia members and associates operating in Orange County, according to the federal agency.

In an early morning operation Thursday, FBI agents executed arrest warrants across Southern California in connection with federal indictments, according to Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the agency. Forty-seven people have been indicted as part of the case.

In an interview with ABC7 News, First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said federal agents were executing search warrants and arrest warrants at approximately 30 locations. He said authorities have indicted about 40 people, with around 10 people already in custody.

Advertisement

Essayli described the Mexican Mafia as the “largest and most powerful gang that operates from inside state prisons.” Essayli said the indictments involve drug distribution, assaults and a murder.

“They operate neighborhood gangs throughout the community,” he told the news outlet outside a home in Long Beach. Essayli said the resident has been indicted on five charges involving distribution of fentanyl.

Robert Rodriguez, the police chief for the city of Santa Ana told ABC7 the operation involved the OC gang task force and was part of “a complex two-year investigation involving organized crime here in our city and other cities in the county.”

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials will provide more details on the operation at a news conference later Thursday morning.