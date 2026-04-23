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Hiker stumbles upon a human skull near Twentynine Palms; detectives investigating

A detail photo of the patch of a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy
San Bernardino County sheriff’s detectives and other crime scene specialists were investigating the discovery of a skull near Twentynine Palms on Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • San Bernardino County hikers found remains identified as a human skull on Wednesday morning.
  • The hikers were near Twentynine Palms on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. when they came across the remains, authorities said.

A hiker in San Bernardino County found remains later identified as a human skull on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The explorer was near Twentynine Palms around 7:30 a.m. when he came across the unidentified remains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

After the discovery, the hiker placed an emergency call, and deputies from the sheriff’s Morongo Basin Station confirmed the find and requested aid from homicide detectives.

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San Bernardino, CA - February 05: A detail photo of the path of a San Bernardino County Sheriff deputy at the San Bernardino Justice Center in San Bernardino Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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The department sent detectives from its specialized investigation division, who were joined by investigators from the coroner’s division and other crime scene specialists, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The skull was recovered during a search by the law enforcement group. Authorities said had been exposed for an extended but undefined period of time.

The Sheriff’s Department said it would conduct a forensic exam. DNA gathered at the scene is also being tested. The department did not respond to a call seeking further details.

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The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call (909) 890-4904.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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