Hiker stumbles upon a human skull near Twentynine Palms; detectives investigating
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- San Bernardino County hikers found remains identified as a human skull on Wednesday morning.
- The hikers were near Twentynine Palms on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. when they came across the remains, authorities said.
A hiker in San Bernardino County found remains later identified as a human skull on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The explorer was near Twentynine Palms around 7:30 a.m. when he came across the unidentified remains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
After the discovery, the hiker placed an emergency call, and deputies from the sheriff’s Morongo Basin Station confirmed the find and requested aid from homicide detectives.
A federal jury awarded more than $27 million in damages to an Adelanto man who now uses a wheelchair after being shot multiple times by a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy in 2021.
The department sent detectives from its specialized investigation division, who were joined by investigators from the coroner’s division and other crime scene specialists, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The skull was recovered during a search by the law enforcement group. Authorities said had been exposed for an extended but undefined period of time.
The Sheriff’s Department said it would conduct a forensic exam. DNA gathered at the scene is also being tested. The department did not respond to a call seeking further details.
The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call (909) 890-4904.