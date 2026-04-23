A $40-million project will clean MacArthur Lake. Will it help fix the park?

Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, center, and Jimmy Kim, left, general manager of Recreation and Parks, plant a Queensland Lacebark tree in the groundbreaking for the $40-million MacArthur Lake Stormwater Capture Project in MacArthur Park on Wednesday.

MacArthur Park was designed as a bucolic respite from urban life, but in recent years it’s become better known as a homeless gathering spot, an open-air illicit drug market and a magnet for gang violence and crime.

Los Angeles officials announced a $40-million project at the park this week that’s aimed at turning rainstorm runoff into drinking water — and maybe improve the park’s tarnished reputation as well. The project will also include new landscaping, walking paths and other features to enhance the location’s appeal as a park.

“We know MacArthur Park has faced real challenges, and those challenges are the result of under-investment in infrastructure, public health and basic services,” City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the area, said at the unveiling of the park plans Wednesday. “But what we’re doing now is different.”

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The MacArthur Park Lake Stormwater Capture Project calls for building a water treatment system that will be able to turn rainfall into drinking water — roughly 9 million gallons annually, or enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool 14 times, Los Angeles Sanitation Department interim general manager and executive director Traci Minamide said at the Wednesday news conference.

The project will add a pedestrian bridge, updated walking paths, native trees and landscaping for shade, seating and a decorative water feature. The stormwater system will clean 244 acre-feet of stormwater a year, clearing 10 tons of sediment before it touches MacArthur Lake or the downstream Ballona Creek, Board of Public Works Commissioner John Grant said at the news conference.

A rendering of the MacArthur Park Lake Stormwater Capture Project, which will add trees, walking paths and a water feature to the park. Construction is scheduled to finish around the end of 2028. (Council District 1 Office of Eunisses Hernandez)

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“This lake has seen it all. It’s also absorbed it all; the runoff, the pollution, and the years when this neighborhood was not the first on anybody’s list,” Grant said.

The project is set to finish sometime around the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029, Hernandez said, a decade after funding for projects like this was established by Measure W in 2018.

Measure W imposed a parcel tax of 2.5 cents a square foot of “impermeable space” in L.A. County to build critical water infrastructure. The measure collects about $285 million annually for stormwater projects like these, its website said.

Maria Lou Calanche, one of the candidates challenging Hernandez in the June 2 primary for the 1st District council seat, said that improving the park’s aesthetics is fine but that the city first needs to make it safe for people to go there.

“The city has its priorities upside down,” Calanche said. Although she supports the project, Calanche said it should have been preceded by serious efforts to clean the park and treat people with mental health and drug problems who congregate there.

Hernandez said the city has taken steps to improve conditions at MacArthur Park, including deploying street medicine and overdose response teams and removing over 24,000 bags of trash within a half-mile radius of the park in 2025.

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The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners last year voted to approve, in concept, construction of a $2.3-million iron fence wrapping around the property to address public safety issues.

Some people have opposed the fence, saying it would close off the park and make it more difficult for residents to visit and outreach services to get to the homeless people who need them.

Asked about the status of the project, Recreation and Parks General Manager Jimmy Kim wrote in an email that “we are still working through our process.”