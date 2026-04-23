Man wanted in 6-hour spree of assaults in San Fernando Valley is arrested

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Police have arrested a sex offender who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women in the San Fernando Valley in the span of a few hours last weekend.

Damian Denzell Robinson, 29, was booked into custody Thursday morning with the Los Angeles Police Department in Van Nuys, jail records show. He turned himself in at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station in Lancaster Wednesday night, police said.

Robinson, who police say has a previous conviction for indecent exposure and lewd conduct, accosted multiple women in the area on Sunday, police said. It started with an elderly woman just after 9 a.m. inside a business in Granada Hills where he “pulled down her pants, grabbed her, and sexually assaulted her,” according to an LAPD media release.

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About 45 minutes later and a mile and a half away, Robinson then assaulted a woman near Forbes Avenue and Calahan Street in Northridge, where he attempted to pull down her pants before she stopped him and he fled, police said.

A few minutes later, police say Robinson approached a woman from behind near Lassen Street and Encino Avenue about a mile and a half away and sexually assaulted her while recording it on his cell phone before fleeing.

Three more assaults were connected to Robinson that day, according to police.

At 11:15 a.m., police say a female victim inside a grocery store miles away near Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue in Winnetka was grabbed and assaulted from behind.

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Just over an hour later, authorities say Robsinon pulled down the pants and underwear of a female victim inside a market near Mason Avenue and Sherman Away, recorded her on his cell phone then fled.

The sixth assault was reported at 3:20 p.m. inside a restroom three miles away inside a retail store near Corbin Avenue and Nordhoff Street, where he allegedly used his cell phone to record a woman inside a bathroom stall.

The attacks were captured on security cameras and police identified Robinson as the attacker through the footage. KTLA obtained footage from a customer inside a store moments after one of the incidents and it shows shoppers calling for security as the suspect leaves the store.

Police are seeking other potential victims. Anyone with information about other possible incidents are encouraged to call LAPD Det. Danielle Tumbleson at (818) 832-0609 or the LAPD’s off-hours line at (877) 527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.