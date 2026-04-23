SoCal man rented cars to thieves for a share of their stolen goods, federal prosecutors say

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A Canyon Country man has pleaded guilty to participating in a widespread “crime tourism” theft ring responsible for millions of dollars in losses across the United States.

Juan Carlos Thola Duran, 59, admitted Monday to leading a scheme that enabled organized theft crews with a majority traveling from South America to help carry out burglaries, retail thefts, and fraud in Southern California and across multiple states, according to federal prosecutors. The operation is estimated to have resulted in at least $23.9 million in losses.

At the center of the operation was a Van Nuys-based car rental business, Diver Power Rentals, which officials say was used to supply vehicles to theft crews while helping conceal their identities. Participants were allegedly required to provide false identification to make rentals appear legitimate.

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Once crew members obtained stolen credit or debit cards, they were directed to “immediately go to stores such as Target, Best Buy, and The Home Depot” to quickly spend as much as possible before the cards could be frozen or canceled, according to prosecutors.

The stolen merchandise including electronics, gift cards, and designer purses was then funneled back through associates and resold.

California Transnational jewelry theft ring busted after monthlong investigation, LAPD says A monthlong investigation led to the arrests of two people and the identification of six others sought in connection with a series of grand thefts in Los Angeles as well as elsewhere in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Canada, police said.

That’s where Thola-Duran entered the picture as a “fence,” purchasing stolen goods at a fraction of their value and reselling them for profit.

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In addition to the theft scheme, authorities say the group fraudulently obtained nearly $275,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and used illicit earnings to acquire assets such as real estate, vehicles, and other luxury items.

Investigators also found that Thola-Duran structured cash withdrawals to avoid federal reporting requirements, repeatedly withdrawing amounts under $10,000.

Prosecutors charged Thola-Duran with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, to receive and transport stolen property interstate, and to commit money laundering, and structuring transactions to avoid federal financial reporting requirements. He faces a maximum sentence of 55 years in federal prison, with sentencing scheduled for November.

His co-defendant and former partner, Ana María Arriagada, previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, while two other defendants are set to go to trial later this year.