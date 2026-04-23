Two LAX workers arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling

Passengers head to their gates at Los Angeles International Airport. Two contract workers at LAX were arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs, authorities say.

Two workers at Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs, according to officials.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Field Division confirmed in a statement that the DEA Los Angeles Field Division’s LAX Task Force is investigating two contract employees working at LAX.

The contract workers were arrested but no more details about the alleged crime or the suspects have been released.

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The investigation is ongoing.