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Two LAX workers arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport.
Passengers head to their gates at Los Angeles International Airport. Two contract workers at LAX were arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs, authorities say.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Two workers at Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs, according to officials.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Field Division confirmed in a statement that the DEA Los Angeles Field Division’s LAX Task Force is investigating two contract employees working at LAX.

The contract workers were arrested but no more details about the alleged crime or the suspects have been released.

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The investigation is ongoing.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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