More rain is on the way for Los Angeles this weekend

The National Weather Service says Los Angeles could soon experience more rain as early as Saturday.

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Los Angeles could be in for some light rain this weekend.

But first, conditions are expected to warm by 4 to 8 degrees Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s, possibly reaching 80 or 81 degrees in the warmest valley areas, according to the National Weather Service. Things are expected to then cool off a bit Friday due to a stronger sea breeze and partly cloudy skies.

On Saturday, a storm system could bring light rain to most areas from late morning through the evening and overnight, with rainfall totals expected to be under a quarter-inch and probably one-tenth of an inch or less, said Mike Wofford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

No impacts are expected, he said. It’s predicted to be a cool day, with highs in the 60s in many areas. Gusty winds will likely develop in the evening, possibly prompting wind advisories in the Antelope Valley.

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There’s a slight chance of morning rain Sunday, but the departing storm system will likely leave behind clearing skies and warming temperatures, according to the Weather Service.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s in coastal areas and the lower 70s in the valleys, forecasters said. That’s followed by a slight chance of rain Tuesday, most likely in the evening.

As Southern California reaches the end of its rainy season, which typically peters out in April, this water year thus far has been relatively average. Downtown L.A. has received roughly 18.98 inches of rain since Oct. 1, the start of the water year; the normal amount at this point is 13.57 inches.

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But alarm bells have been ringing over California enduring its second-worst snow drought in 50 years, a sign of how rising temperatures from climate change are worsening the West’s long-term water supply problems.

Times staff writer Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.