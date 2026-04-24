Woman in her 70s survives strangling, robbery in Hollywood Hills home invasion

Police today are searching for two burglary suspects who robbed and strangled a woman in her 70s in the Hollywood Hills.

Police are investigating a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills where a woman in her 70s was reportedly robbed and strangled Thursday night and survived.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a robbery call in the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue around 8 p.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Robbers entered the home, strangled her and then made off with jewelry she had inside, police said. The woman was in her 70s, according to KTLA.

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Officers arrived at the scene but the suspects had already fled, Cervantes said.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police didn’t have more information to release on the suspects, including identifying information.