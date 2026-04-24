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O.C. deputies shoot man who had brandished gun at his ex’s new boyfriend, authorities say

An investigation was underway Friday morning after a suspect was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy.
An investigation was underway Friday morning after a suspect was shot by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy on a residential street in Lake Forest.
(KTLA)
Gabriel San Roman.
By Gabriel San Román
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  • Orange County sheriff’s deputies shot a man in his 20s who allegedly charged at them early Friday after a domestic disturbance call.

A man is in critical condition after Orange County sheriff’s deputies opened fire and struck him several times early Friday morning in Lake Forest, authorities said.

Around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call that a man was causing a disturbance at a home in Rancho Mission Viejo where his ex-girlfriend was.

The woman’s current boyfriend opened the door and saw the other man reach for his waistband before fleeing the scene shortly thereafter, authorities said.

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“The boyfriend didn’t see a weapon at the time,” said Sgt. Gerard McCann, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. “As the deputies are arriving, he reviewed the security footage and saw that the suspect actually possessed a handgun and brandished it.”

Deputies later located the individual, identified only as a man in his 20s, in his vehicle in the 21000 block of Rimgate Drive, a suburban residential neighborhood in Lake Forest.

A short vehicle pursuit ensued until the man came to a stop, exited and ran toward deputies, authorities said.

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Deputies opened fire on the suspect at 3:50 a.m. and rendered medical aid. Paramedics transferred him to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities said they recovered a large serrated kitchen knife, a semi-automatic handgun and an ammunition magazine at the scene.

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating, as is routine procedure in such shootings. The Sheriff’s Department is also conducting an internal administrative review.

No deputies were injured. The man who made the disturbance call and his girlfriend were also unharmed.

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Gabriel San Román

Gabriel San Román joined the news organization in 2021 as a feature writer for TimesOC, a Times Community News publication, and worked from 2022-24 as a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at OC Weekly as a reporter, podcast producer and columnist until the newspaper’s closing in late 2019. In 2023, San Román was part of the breaking news reporting team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of the Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park. He also may just be the tallest Mexican in O.C.

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