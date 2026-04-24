Shooting in Baldwin Park leaves at least three people dead

A shooting in Baldwin Park has left three people dead on Friday morning, according to authorities.

At least three people died Friday morning in a shooting in Baldwin Park, according to officials.

The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Millbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

KTLA5 reported that two people, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person, a man, was hospitalized in critical condition, and later died.

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The Sheriff’s Department didn’t have any further information to release. No suspect information was available.