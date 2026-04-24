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Shooting in Baldwin Park leaves at least three people dead

A shooting in Baldwin Park has left three people dead on Friday morning.
A shooting in Baldwin Park has left three people dead on Friday morning, according to authorities.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

At least three people died Friday morning in a shooting in Baldwin Park, according to officials.

The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Millbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

KTLA5 reported that two people, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person, a man, was hospitalized in critical condition, and later died.

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The Sheriff’s Department didn’t have any further information to release. No suspect information was available.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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