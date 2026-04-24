The nose knows: K-9s track woman who fell down 200-foot ravine in San Bernardino Mountains

K-9s Keva and Naji, with their handlers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, are credited with finding an injured missing woman who had fallen down a steep ravine in the San Bernardino Mountains.

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Sheriff’s deputies credit two K-9s with saving a life after sniffing out a missing woman who had fallen 200 feet down a steep ravine in the San Bernardino Mountains, officials say.

About 8:30 p.m. on April 18, deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department arrived at a large 500-acre property in Twin Peaks where a 49-year-old woman was reported missing.

According to her family, the woman, who had been suffering from a traumatic brain injury, left that evening for a walk and never returned. They told deputies they couldn’t recall where they last saw her.

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After hours of searching the compound with no luck, deputies called on bloodhounds Keva and Naji to track her down.

When they arrived, the rescue was swift. Picking up her scent from a pillow, K-9 Naji tracked a starting point. From there, K-9 Keva led deputies out of the property, down a horse trail and into the ravine.

“As soon as they get the scent, they’re on it, they’re eager, and they’re pretty quick to get to work,” said Deputy Gabriel Jasso, Keva’s handler.

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About half a mile out, they heard her calling for help.

The deputies, and their dogs, found the woman among dense brush, unable to walk. Had it not been for the pups, deputies said, she would have been difficult to spot. She was airlifted to safety.

Deputy Jasso described the pups as “spunky,” “energetic,” and “hide-and-seek champions.” Together, they have a total of 60 successful finds.

