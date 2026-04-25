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Growing brush fire triggers evacuation warnings in Orange County

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire
Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire Saturday in the area of Carbon Canyon and Olinda Place in unincorporated Brea.
(O.C. Fire Authority)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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Orange County firefighters battled a brush fire Saturday that prompted evacuation warnings for some communities in the Carbon Canyon area of Brea.

The fire, which burned at least 60 acres, was reported shortly after 3 p.m. along Carbon Canyon Road, just east of Valencia Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire was burning northeast toward Olinda Village, leading to evacuation warnings for the communities of Olinda Village, Hollydale Mobile Home Park and Brea Hills. Authorities also issued a warning for the equestrian stables at El Rodeo Equestrian Center.

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But by 5 p.m., the warnings remained only for Olinda Village and Hollydale Mobile Home Park.

Four communities in the Brea area near Carbon Canyon Regional Park were given evacuation warnings.
The Orange County Fire Authority said a brush fire is burning near the area of Carbon Canyon Regional Park, prompting evacuation warnings for several communities.
(ONSCENE.TV)

The Brea Police Department said on Facebook that Carbon Canyon Road was closed between Brea Hills Avenue and Ruby Street and urged drivers to use alternative routes.

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Orange County fire officials said firefighters were fighting the blaze on the ground and from the air. The cause of the fire is unknown.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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