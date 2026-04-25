Growing brush fire triggers evacuation warnings in Orange County
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Orange County firefighters battled a brush fire Saturday that prompted evacuation warnings for some communities in the Carbon Canyon area of Brea.
The fire, which burned at least 60 acres, was reported shortly after 3 p.m. along Carbon Canyon Road, just east of Valencia Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The fire was burning northeast toward Olinda Village, leading to evacuation warnings for the communities of Olinda Village, Hollydale Mobile Home Park and Brea Hills. Authorities also issued a warning for the equestrian stables at El Rodeo Equestrian Center.
But by 5 p.m., the warnings remained only for Olinda Village and Hollydale Mobile Home Park.
The Brea Police Department said on Facebook that Carbon Canyon Road was closed between Brea Hills Avenue and Ruby Street and urged drivers to use alternative routes.
Orange County fire officials said firefighters were fighting the blaze on the ground and from the air. The cause of the fire is unknown.