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LAPD arrest protester who sprayed a ‘chemical agent’ at two officers

Los Angeles Police Headquarters located at First and Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police Department officers were treated for exposure to a chemical agent and a protester was arrested following a Saturday morning confrontation during a demonstration at the Metropolitan Detention Center, police said.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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The Los Angeles Police Department said a protester was arrested after spraying a chemical agent on two officers outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The department said on X that the incident occurred early Saturday when LAPD officers were trying to clear debris from the road and were surrounded by protesters.

The detention center has been the center of ongoing protests against federal immigration authorities and the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign. There are more than 60,000 immigrant detainees in federal detention centers, according to federal government data.

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In an effort to deescalate the situation early Saturday, the department said the officers got in their vehicle and were starting to drive away when a protester “reached in and sprayed a chemical agent, which nearly caused a traffic collision.”

The officers were able to leave the area safely and call for an ambulance, according to the social media post.

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A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department could immediately say if fire paramedics responded to assist the police officers.

LAPD said the two officers were treated and released, and the protester was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

An LAPD spokesperson did not have further details on the arrest or the name of the person taken into custody.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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