LAPD arrest protester who sprayed a ‘chemical agent’ at two officers

Los Angeles Police Department officers were treated for exposure to a chemical agent and a protester was arrested following a Saturday morning confrontation during a demonstration at the Metropolitan Detention Center, police said.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Los Angeles Police Department said a protester was arrested after spraying a chemical agent on two officers outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The department said on X that the incident occurred early Saturday when LAPD officers were trying to clear debris from the road and were surrounded by protesters.

The detention center has been the center of ongoing protests against federal immigration authorities and the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign. There are more than 60,000 immigrant detainees in federal detention centers, according to federal government data.

Advertisement

⚠️Community Advisory⚠️



Early this morning, Officers attempted to move debris from the roadway near the Federal Detention Center. Several protestors surrounded the officers when they were clearing the roadway. Officers attempted to leave the area to de-escalate. As they entered… — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) April 25, 2026

In an effort to deescalate the situation early Saturday, the department said the officers got in their vehicle and were starting to drive away when a protester “reached in and sprayed a chemical agent, which nearly caused a traffic collision.”

The officers were able to leave the area safely and call for an ambulance, according to the social media post.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department could immediately say if fire paramedics responded to assist the police officers.

LAPD said the two officers were treated and released, and the protester was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

An LAPD spokesperson did not have further details on the arrest or the name of the person taken into custody.