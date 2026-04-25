High school students receive free formal attire

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They say nothing in life is free. But not for the hundreds of high school students from throughout Los Angeles County who attended the10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair that were offered free formal attire at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel on April 25.

The event was hosted by Positive Results Center. Hundreds of students from across Los Angeles County were given the opportunity to shop and receive free formal prom attire at the event.

“Our hope is that they realize that if they can’t afford it, that they deserve it,” said Kandee Rochelle Lewis, CEO of Positive Results Center (PRC). “These children deserve to have the best of everything,” she said.

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Over a hundred volunteers helped students find the right attire, shoes and accessories. Students were offered a choice from prom dresses to pants suits.

“Zero to thirty” are the dress sizes,” said Lewis. Shoes, purses, make-up and jewelry were also donated.

“We want to make sure everyone is taken care of,” Lewis continued. “Everything you see in there is donated,” said Lewis.

Once finding the right attire, students had their unofficial prom photographs taken. After all were fitted, the smiles were abundant as the students left the event ready for the upcoming prom season.

“Prom is more than a dance, it’s a rite of passage. This event reminds young people that they are worthy of celebration, belonging and bright futures,” Lewis said.

The event was also sponsored by Thrive Causemetics, Brotherhood Crusade, the Department of Mental Health, Los Angeles City Councilmember Heather Hutt and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

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Positive Results Center empowers healing journeys, helping people of all ages discover their dreams and potential. The nonprofit organization’s emphasis is on mental health awareness.

Marie Klein, 18, from Crenshaw High School, models her new prom dress for a photographer at the Positive Results Center 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Chelsea Uribe, 18, in red dress, and her friend Isabella Jimenez, 18, both from California Academy of Math and Science School, check themselves out while trying on prom dresses at the Positive Results Center 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Marie Klein, 18, from Crenshaw High School, smiles while wearing her new prom dress at the Positive Results Center 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2. Saphiera Stillwell, 17, wears a prom dress, with a sticker price of $1,300, at the Positive Results Center 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 3. Keila Bernade, 18, from Santee Education Complex, finds a pair of heels to go with her prom dress at the Positive Results Center 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Volunteer Tanya Jackson, left, with Sisters of Watts, and volunteer Norma Yanez, help Saphiera Stillwell, 17, with her prom dress before she has her picture taken. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 1. Jaidon Holmes, 18, facing, from John C. Fremont High School, receives a hug from volunteer Robin Johnson, after she helped him find the right tux at the Positive Results Center 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2. Volunteer Kali Rodriguez, right, helps Ashley Luna, 18, from Fairfax High School, to find the perfect prom dress for her at the Positive Results Center 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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