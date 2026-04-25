What we know about Cole Tomas Allen, Torrance teacher suspected in WHCD shooting

Media gather in front of a house believed to be connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. Dinner, in Torrance.

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A man taken into custody after gunfire rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on Saturday was identified by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance.

Allen was first identified by the Associated Press, which cited unnamed law enforcement sources. Another official not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation told The Times that Allen was the suspect and that authorities were in the process of obtaining warrants to search addresses associated with him in Torrance.

The scene at the annual event in Washington turned chaotic when a man dashed toward the dining area and was met with gunfire. One hotel security guard said she observed the individual with a firearm. President Donald Trump was rushed offstage. One officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest was shot, but his condition is immediately clear.

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U.S. Atty. for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro says the suspect is being charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he had a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.

“This individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could,” Pirro said.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

Allen, who is registered to vote with no party preference, graduated from CalTech in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering, according to the university. He was featured in a CalTech graduation announcement posted by the university in 2017 on Facebook, which included a picture of him as an adult wearing a cardigan and red tie and a photo of him as a beaming young child holding a stuffed bunny.

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He was named teacher of the month in December 2024 at C2 Education, which specializes in college test preparation, tutoring and academic advising.

Allen also earned a master’s degree in computer science at Cal State Dominguez Hills in 2025, according to a commencement program.

In October 2024, Allen donated $25 to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises funds for Democrats, according to the Federal Election Commission. The money was earmarked for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

It was drizzling Saturday evening in Torrance outside the multi-gabled house with tall hedges house where Allen is believed to have lived. Torrance police arrived, clearing the road and putting up police tape along part of the street. FBI officials also appeared on the scene.

A man who responded to a knock on the front door said, “Not right now,” and declined to comment further.

A gaggle of reporters and neighbors loitered around the property filming as a helicopter hovered overhead.

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Colin, a 39-year-old neighbor who declined to give his last name citing privacy concerns, said the current residents of the home had just moved in six months ago.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “There’s no need for violence in this day and age.”

Another man, 50, who lives across the street and declined to provide his name to a reporter, said the family was friendly.

“We see them every day and we just say hi and they’re very nice,” he said. “They’re peaceful people, they don’t make any noise and when they see you they say hi.”