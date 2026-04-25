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Trump rushed off stage at White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner; reports of gunshots

President Donald Trump arrives to the White House Correspondents Dinner
President Trump arrives to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.
(Allison Robbert / Associated Press)

President Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on Saturday evening after an incident led to a security response and reports that gunshots were fired.

A Times reporter attending the dinner said he was forced to shelter in a restroom. He said he heard about four to five gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. He said security told him that the person may have had a firearm. It was unclear if the person was dead or wounded.

A presidential motorcade was spotted outside of the Washington Hilton hotel at about 8:45 p.m., though Trump’s location is yet unknown.

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At about the same time, an ambulance arrived on scene as about 100 event attendees were escorted out of the secured event. The bulk of attendees are still inside the hotel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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