Riverside County man dies while in custody, sheriff’s office says

A 38-year-old man from Jurupa Valley died Saturday in the custody of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office after suffering a medical emergency, the sheriff’s office said.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 38-year-old man from Jurupa Valley died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while in custody, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Waterman was arrested early evening on Thursday by the Jurupa Valley Police Department and was being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Waterman began experiencing a medical emergency inside the holding cell he was in at the jail, and custody staff and jail medical personnel administered aid, the agency said.

Advertisement

A day later, on April 25, his condition continued to decline, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency did not say what medical emergency he experienced or what led to his arrest. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Corrections Central Investigation Bureau and the county coroner are investigating, but the sheriff’s office said there were no signs of foul play.

Sgt. Robert Martinez, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, declined to provide additional information about Waterman’s death or why he was in custody.

Advertisement

It marks the department’s second in-custody death this month. On April 3, the sheriff’s office announced the in-custody death of a Las Vegas resident, Maurice Landon Williamson, 35, who was transferred to a hospital for an existing diagnosed illness. Williamson was being treated and placed on supportive care, but he ultimately died, the agency said.

