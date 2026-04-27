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California woman escapes kidnapping by texting 911 from gas station bathroom, deputies say

A highway sign points toward Blue Lake.
A 35-year-old woman escaped a kidnapper by hiding in a gas station restroom in Blue Lake, Calif., deputies said.
(Google street view)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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A woman in Humboldt County was able to escape her kidnapper by hiding in a gas station bathroom, according to a news release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken from her home against her will around 3 a.m. on Thursday, but she was able to call for help from a gas station bathroom when the assailant stopped for fuel in Blue Lake, about 15 minutes from where she’d been kidnapped, deputies said.

Just before 4 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call and multiple text messages from the woman, who said she had been kidnapped and was hiding in the gas station bathroom.

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Deputies were able to quickly respond to the location, where they detained 46-year-old Timothy Richard Long and then located the woman, the news release said.

Long was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, violation of a domestic violence court order, and violating probation, deputies said.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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