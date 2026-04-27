California woman escapes kidnapping by texting 911 from gas station bathroom, deputies say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A woman in Humboldt County was able to escape her kidnapper by hiding in a gas station bathroom, according to a news release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken from her home against her will around 3 a.m. on Thursday, but she was able to call for help from a gas station bathroom when the assailant stopped for fuel in Blue Lake, about 15 minutes from where she’d been kidnapped, deputies said.

Just before 4 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call and multiple text messages from the woman, who said she had been kidnapped and was hiding in the gas station bathroom.

Advertisement

Deputies were able to quickly respond to the location, where they detained 46-year-old Timothy Richard Long and then located the woman, the news release said.

Long was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, violation of a domestic violence court order, and violating probation, deputies said.