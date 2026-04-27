Here’s where and when it’s expected to rain in Southern California this week

A Dodgers fan is well equipped with an orange slicker and sunglasses as rain begins to fall in the third inning against the Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

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More rain could be in store for Los Angeles this week.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday, with temperatures warming to the low to mid-70s, said Ryan Kittell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

But by Wednesday night, most parts of Los Angeles have a roughly 20% to 30% chance of getting a measurable amount of rain, he said. There’s also a slight chance of showers over the eastern San Gabriel Mountains on Thursday morning and afternoon, according to the forecast.

Winds are expected to pick up late Wednesday into Thursday, especially in mountain and desert areas, with gusts in the 25- to 35-mph range, Kittell said.

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No impacts are expected as far as flooding or downed trees, he said.

Many areas will probably remain dry, and those that do receive rain will see less than a quarter of an inch, Kittell said. The chance of rain increases farther south, in Orange and San Diego counties, he said.

Forecasters are then predicting a warming trend, with high temperatures in most places expected to be in the mid-70s to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday.

There’s an additional chance of very light rain early next week, probably on Monday, Kittell said.

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These storms may represent the last gasp of Southern California’s rainy season, which typically ends in April. So far, downtown L.A. has received roughly 18.98 inches of rain since Oct. 1, the start of the water year. That’s more than the 13.65 inches that is normal at this point in the year.

Still, California is enduring its second-worst snow drought in 50 years, which experts say is a sign of how rising temperatures from climate change are worsening the West’s long-term water supply problems.