Siblings lose parents in ‘devastating act of violence’; authorities investigate Baldwin Park shooting

Investigators converge at the scene of a fatal triple shooting in Baldwin Park early Friday morning.

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Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shootings of three adults in Baldwin Park last week — two of whom were a married couple, officials said, who were being mourned by their college-age children.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3200 block of Millbury Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park regarding a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three adults — two men and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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Deputies rendered medical aid; however, one man and the woman succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The county medical examiner’s office said the woman, 56-year-old Bich Lu, died of a gunshot wound to the head in front of her residence, and 60-year-old Thuan Chung died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

The third individual has yet to be identified by the medical examiner’s office.

In a GoFundMe account shared with The Times by the fundraiser’s communications manager, Alex White, the son of the deceased couple, Phillip Chung, said he and his sister, Helen, are facing an “unimaginable tragedy” after losing both their parents “in a devastating act of violence.”

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The family told White they would not speak with reporters at this time.

Phillip Chung described his parents as devoted, hardworking people who dedicated their lives to their children.

“Above all, they were loving parents who provided unwavering support, guidance, and encouragement,” Phillip said in the post. “Their sudden loss has left an irreplaceable void.”

The fundraiser was created to help the siblings, 21-year-old Phillip and 18-year-old Helen, with funeral and memorial expenses as well as Helen’s college tuition.

Helen is slated to attend UC Irvine, “holding tightly to the dreams her parents always encouraged her to pursue,” according to the account. Phillip, the post said, is two months away from graduating from UC Riverside.